Waqf Bill got nod from all, polls behind DMK’s blind objection, says Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: BJP Floor Leader Nainar Nagendran on Thursday lashed out at the ruling DMK for its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, accusing the party of orchestrating a political drama ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters after staging a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Nainar Nagendran asserted that the amendment was passed after extensive consultations.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced his intent to challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in court. But this legislation was formulated after forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and gathering opinions from all stakeholders. Their protest in the Assembly is nothing but theatrics,” he said.

Slamming the DMK for its consistent opposition to central policies, Nainar Nagendran remarked, “No matter what scheme the Central government introduces, the DMK opposes it blindly. They are deliberately misleading the public by creating an illusion that the Centre is against Muslims and Christians. With the 2026 general elections approaching, they are propagating false narratives for gaining political mileage.”

Refuting allegations that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is against the minorities, he asserted, “In the past decade under PM Modi’s leadership, not a single Muslim has been affected. This government has not taken any step that harms the Muslim community.”

Reiterating his stance, the BJP MLA added, “I believe this is the first time such a slogan has resonated in the Assembly.”

Mocking the ruling party’s black badge protest, he remarked, “I have seen opposition MLAs wearing black badges in protest, but never the ruling party. Today, they acted as if they were addressing a public rally within the Assembly. It is unprecedented for a government to stage a protest against the Centre.”

Questioning the DMK’s legal challenge, Nainar Nagendran asked, “The Chief Minister says he will move the Supreme Court, but what does he hope to achieve? The law has been passed through the proper legislative process.”