Waqf amendment part of BJP’s communal agenda, Regupathy rebuffs Vanathi’s claims

CHENNAI: Responding to the arguments on resolution against the Union government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Law Minister S Regupathy dismissed BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan's assertion that it should be left to the Union government to amend the law ‘ensuring’ the rights of backward sections and women within the Muslim community, saying that the changes proposed were part of the saffron party’s communal agenda.

Regupathy stated that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had rejected all suggestions placed by the opposition parties and accused that the whole process as a political drama of the BJP's communal politics.

Vanathi Srinivasan objected to the resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill, moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin. She argued that the Union government initiated reforms to strengthen the Waqf Board administration following multiple complaints from across the nation. Referring to retired cop Zakir Hussain's murder in Tirunelveli, she stated that the motive was related to Waqf land. This amendment, she claimed, was aimed at empowering women and the underprivileged sections of the Muslim community by involving them in the administration of the Waqf Board and ensuring transparency.

Minister Regupathy intervened, asserting that Vanathi Srinivasan, being a lawyer, was aware of the legalities but had presented incorrect facts. He questioned the justification for appointing non-Muslims to the Waqf Board, which he claimed infringes on the administration of Muslim property. He stated this was an intrusion into religious activities.

The minister also dismissed the BJP legislator's claim that the JPC had toured the State to gather opinions from stakeholders and opposition MPs. Regupathy criticised the process, stating that the opposition's objections and suggestions had been rejected and no responses were given to their concerns.

The CM joined the debate, stating, "Unlike the BJP government at the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government allows the BJP legislator to speak here in the House. But our MPs, A Raja and MM Abdulla, who were part of the JPC, were not given the chance to speak or record our objections." He further urged Speaker M Appavu to offer Vanathi Srinivasan more opportunities to express her views.

Vanathi Srinivasan emphasised that the Constitution grants Constitutional power to the people's elected government at the State level, and similarly, the government at the Centre. She urged the House to reconsider adopting the resolution.

Speaker Appavu responded by stating that Parliament had accepted the two-language policy passed by the House. Following this, Vanathi Srinivasan, along with her party MLA Gandhi, walked out in protest. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran was absent from the session.

Earlier, Papanasam MLA MH Jawahirullah claimed that the Union government's 115 amendments to the Waqf Act aimed to dilute the law and plunder Waqf properties. Other members, who supported the resolution, argued that the amendment went against the Constitution's guarantee of religious freedom and equal rights for all.