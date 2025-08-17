Begin typing your search...

    Walayar car crash kills two women, four from same family hurt

    The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, allegedly due to sleepiness. The injured were admitted to a government hospital, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Two women from a family were killed when their car crashed into a stationary lorry on the Walayar-Coimbatore route early Monday morning. Four other family members, including a 3-year-old, were injured.

    Police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and the accident is under investigation.

