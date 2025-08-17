Begin typing your search...
Walayar car crash kills two women, four from same family hurt
CHENNAI: Two women from a family were killed when their car crashed into a stationary lorry on the Walayar-Coimbatore route early Monday morning. Four other family members, including a 3-year-old, were injured.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, allegedly due to sleepiness. The injured were admitted to a government hospital, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
Police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and the accident is under investigation.
