Wait until Jan 9 to know DMDK’s alliance: Premalatha

TIRUCHY: The announcement of DMDK’s alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls would be made during the state conference scheduled to be held on January 9 in Cuddalore. Until then, the process of strengthening the party and the membership drive would continue, said the DMDK General Secretary Pramalatha Vijayakanth on Wednesday.



Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Premalatha said, as a part of strengthening the party across the state, the phase II Captain Yatra of Makkalai Santhikka Makkal Thalaivar programme is scheduled from September 5, which would last for 10 days.

“We have been witnessing a good response from the people for the Yathra,” she stressed.

Batting for coalition government in the state, Premalatha said, only when the power is shared with others, the quality of governance would be remarkable, which would ensure people's support, and the DMDK always supports the coalition government, she said.

Stating that there is a difference between the rally of AIADMK and the Ratha Yathra of DMDK, Premalatha said the DMDK leaders would interact with the booth committee members and office bearers during the morning hours and the Yathra during the evening hours. DMDK’s alliance will be the one which forms the government after the Assembly elections in 2026.

“We will announce the alliance at the party’s state conference scheduled on January 9 in Cuddalore. Until then, we will initiate steps to strengthen the party and continue with the membership drive,” Premalatha said.

Meanwhile, Premalatha stressed that all political parties are in the habit of mentioning ‘captain’ Vijayakanth as he has become an inevitable political leader in Tamil Nadu.

“Next to MGR, Vijayakanth was the people’s leader and still, the people celebrate him for his pro-people activities,” she said.

In the meantime, Premalatha said that the Nadigar Sangam failed to celebrate actor Rajinikanth's 50 years in Tamil Cinema.

“If ‘Captain’ were alive, he could have organised a mega event for the Superstar who has been acting as a hero for 50 long years,” she added.