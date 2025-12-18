Wait & see, says Sengottaiyan on AIADMK leaders joining TVK

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said, ‘wait and see’ in response to a query from the media on speculations of AIADMK leaders joining TVK during Vijay’s campaign in Erode on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, while reviewing the arrangements at the venue in Vijayamangalam, the chief co-ordinator of the party’s administrative committee refused to divulge any information on AIADMK leaders joining the TVK.

To another query on BJP leader K Annamalai questioning Vijay’s silence on the Tiruparankundram issue, Sengottaiyan said there is no time to reply to Annamalai. “Our focus is now only on conducting the public meeting successfully,” he said.

While responding to a similar question, the party’s propaganda and policy general secretary KG Arunraj in Coimbatore said, “if Annamalai had remained silent, he would have continued to be in a better position.” He was indirectly referring to Annamalai being stripped of his party’s president post.

“Both the DMK and BJP are trying to gain political mileage from the issue. But TVK would remain a movement representing all castes and religions,” he added.

Lashing out at the police for creating hurdles to TVK’s public meeting in Erode, Arunraj said the Tamil Nadu police should learn their lessons from their counterparts in Puducherry.

“Such stringent conditions were not imposed for meetings organised by the youth wing of DMK. Elaborate arrangements were being made, overcoming all these hurdles,” he said.

Further, Arunraj said that there wouldn’t be any QR code system for those participating in the public meeting.