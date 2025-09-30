Wages as per UGC norms: Guest lecturers file contempt of court plea against TN govt

CHENNAI: Guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu have filed a contempt of court petition recently against the State government for not increasing the wages as per the norms of the University Grants Commission. At present, they are getting Rs 25,000 against Rs 50,000, which was fixed by the commission.

According to V Thangaraj, state president, All Tamil Nadu Government Colleges UGC-Qualified Honorary Lecturers' Association, said that his forum has filed a contempt petition against the state government for failing to implement the UGC-recommended salary of Rs 50,000 for guest lecturers.

He claimed that on behalf of the State government, the Higher Education Department submitted that though the guest lecturers were working with UGC qualifications, their appointments in state-owned government Arts and Science Colleges were not made in accordance with UGC norms.

"Dissatisfied with this response, the court has directed the Higher Education Department official to appear in person on October 22, 2025," Thangaraj claimed.

Reacting to the fact that the guest lecturers continue to receive the lowest remuneration in the country, Thangaraj claimed, "In Kerala, as per UGC norms, lecturers receive a monthly salary of Rs 50,000; in Puducherry Rs 40,000; in Haryana Rs 57,700 and in Punjab and Delhi, around Rs 50,000. In Tamil Nadu, however, lecturers are still paid the lowest.”

"We hope that the guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu will get justice legally", he added.