Voters writing Stalin’s final chapter: Nainar Nagenthran

MADURAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran launched a statewide campaign titled ‘Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamizhanin Payanam’ (Journey of a Tamilan to ensure Tamil Nadu holds its head high) from Madurai on Sunday.

Addressing party workers, Nagenthran said the time had come to end the DMK’s rule in Tamil Nadu. Praising Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the “Iron Man of India,” he said the people were ready to defeat the DMK.

The saffron party leader said that the DMK had only 177 days left in power and that the public was writing the party’s final chapter. Referring to the recent stampede at a TVK rally in Karur, he said the State machinery and police should take responsibility for the tragedy.

Comparing the present government with the previous AIADMK regime, Nagenthran said that people had lived peacefully under Edappadi K Palaniswami, who maintained cordial ties with the Centre and secured funds for the benefit of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK deputed its south strongman deputy LoP RB Udhayakumar to the event. GK Vasan and other members of the NDA also shared the stage, along with top state-level BJP leaders. But national president JP Nadda skipped the event, preoccupied with the Bihar polls. Nainar campaign’s first phase will cover the southern districts.