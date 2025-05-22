Voter outreach, party resolve key to win 41 seats in central zone: Minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Thursday expressed confidence that the DMK will secure all 41 assembly seats in the central region and help the party form government for the seventh time in the State.

Addressing the Tiruchy south district executive committee meeting, the minister said that the central zone will be the chugging engine for the reinstatement of the Stalin regime.

In an effort to iron out differences and satisfy voters, the minister initiated steps to resolve issues in respective Assembly segments coming under the central region. “The party functionaries should come forward to let us know the issues between the party office bearers and the party workers, and they would be rectified at once. Similarly, the party functionaries should study the constituency thoroughly and get to know the problems prevailing in the segment, and they would also be solved at the earliest,” the minister appealed to workers.

Tiruchy south district secretary and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also participated in the event and asked party workers to take the achievements of the DMK government to the people. “We all should work unitedly to achieve the goal and ensure that party president MK Stalin is seated as the Chief Minister again,” Anbil Mahesh said.

Later, speaking to reporters, minister Nehru said, chances are bright for the DMK to secure more seats and form government in the upcoming Assembly polls. “In order to sharpen our election tactics, we have been organising meetings with the party functionaries,” he said.