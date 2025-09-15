Vote is people’s trust, not a tool for politics, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said, “A vote is a symbol of the people’s trust. We have the policy, programme, and commitment to earn that trust,” while launching the “Anbukkarangal” scheme at Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Stalin said the scheme reflected the State’s continuing focus on social welfare. As part of the initiative, 6,082 children who have lost both parents or cannot be cared for by a surviving parent will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 until they complete schooling or turn 18.

The Chief Minister said that district administrations had identified the beneficiaries, which included children abandoned by a surviving parent, those with a disabled or imprisoned parent, and those whose surviving parent suffers from life-threatening illness. “This responsibility is not about electoral politics. It is about extending support to the most vulnerable,” he said.

Stalin also recalled measures taken during the pandemic, including financial relief of Rs 511 crore to 15,775 children who lost parents to Covid-19 and monthly aid of Rs 3,000 to orphans. He said the State had consistently rolled out programmes such as the breakfast scheme and support for children in government care homes, not for political gains but to ensure welfare and equity.

The Chief Minister distributed laptops to 1,340 students who lost both parents, completed Class XII, and gained admission to higher education institutions through State support. He added that the government would also provide higher education opportunities and skill development for children benefitting from Anbukkarangal.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers K N Nehru, P Geetha Jeevan, Ma Subramanian, P K Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, legislators, and senior officials attended the event.