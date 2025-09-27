'Vote for DMK is vote for BJP,' claims TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally

NAMAKKAL: Embarking on his campaign in the western Kongu region for the first time, TVK chief Vijay said a vote for Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly election is a vote for the BJP and slammed the main opposition AIADMK's alliance with the Saffron party as "inappropriate and opportunistic."

In his address, Vijay alleged the "DMK family" has underground dealing with the BJP and hence, a vote for DMK is a vote for the BJP and reiterated that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will never make any compromises with the "fascist BJP regime."

"Did they do? he asked, targeting the ruling DMK over its 2021 poll assurances and he listed promises made in chronological order. He asked if promises such as implementing the Old pension scheme for government employees had been operationalised.

Hitting out at the main opposition AIADMK for forgetting the ideals of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa despite often "chanting Amma's name," he said it has forged an inappropriate, and unsuitable alliance with BJP and it is also opportunistic.

The AIADMK claims that such an alliance was for Tamil Nadu's welfare and the TVK will not replicate such an opportunistic political stand.

"What did the BJP government at the Centre do for Tamil Nadu? he asked and wondered if it had exempted Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET.

Pointing to the kidney racket, he said those behind the crime would be punished when his party, the TVK, assumes power.

TVK is ordinary people's voice while DMK loots Tamil Nadu and the 2026 Assembly election fight is between TVK and DMK, he said.

Namakkal, part of the western Kongu region, had for decades been a stronghold of the AIADMK. The BJP also has pockets of influence across the Kongu region.