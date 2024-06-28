Volunteers submit petition to Tiruchy district collector to continue Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam has benefitted the students who could not afford private tuition, the volunteers of the scheme submitted a petition to the Tiruchy district collector on Thursday appealing to him to recommend the government to continue the scheme.

As soon as the DMK formed government, the Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam was introduced to initiate steps to prevent school dropouts from the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and the scheme was continued even after the lockdown to bridge the gap among the students in continuing their school education.

Meanwhile, the scheme which has been successfully held for the past three years, was decided to be re-modelled and the government announced to run a minimal number of centres aiming to gradually close the scheme.

However, the volunteers who were roped in for the scheme were dejected by the government announcement and appealed to the government to continue it. They claimed that the Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam was a great hit among the students, particularly from the rural areas. As they could not afford private tuition, the scheme helped them in continuing their education.

On Thursday, around 100 volunteers from Tiruchy approached the District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, and submitted a petition regarding their interest to continue the scheme. They claimed that the scheme saved several students from dropping their school education and so, they appealed to the collector to initiate steps to continue the programme.