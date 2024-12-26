‘Volunteers, NGOs, govt machinery must collaborate to mitigate disasters’

CHENNAI: As the erstwhile collector of Nagapattinam, J Radhakrishnan has witnessed the unmitigated horror of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami that struck Tamil Nadu on December 26. Even a vicennial later, the memory of that fateful day continues to haunt him, as Radhakrishnan recalls the countless lives lost and the trail of devastation that ravaged the coastline. In a candid conversation with DT Next, Additional Chief Secretary to the State government, Radhakrishnan shares his first-hand account of the tsunami’s aftermath, offering a glimpse into the government’s response to the disaster and the enduring impact it has had on the lives of those affected.

Excerpts….

Q: Describe your experience with the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that ravaged Tamil Nadu, particularly Nagapattinam.

A: I was the District Collector of Thanjavur in December 2004. Prior to the tsunami’s landfall on the 26th, the incumbent District Collector of Nagapattinam had gone on leave. Upon receiving news of the tsunami, the then Sub-Collector of Nagapattinam, Umanath, presently Secretary to the CM, communicated with me via microphone and apprised me of the situation. He solicited my immediate assistance in dispatching ambulances, food, and other essential amenities. I also experienced the seismic tremors at approximately 6:30 am on the same day. In compliance with the directives of the then ministers and the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA), I promptly proceeded to Nagapattinam with a convoy of ambulances, fire engines, and food supplies. Given the severity of the tsunami’s impact in Nagapattinam, I remained stationed there, focusing on rescue and relief operations. Subsequently, in January, I was transferred and appointed as the District Collector of Nagapattinam, a position I held for 1.5 years.

Q: How did you manage the tsunami aftermath?

A: On December 26, a tsunami warning was issued exclusively for the Pacific region, encompassing Japan. However, there was no intimation that a tsunami was approaching India at an alarming velocity. Initially, we perceived it as an earthquake. The seismic tremors were felt across a vast swath of territory, from Chennai to Nagapattinam and Thanjavur. Information regarding the inundation of places, including Sirkazhi, was received on 26th morning. It was only subsequent to the afternoon of the 26th that the true nature of the calamity became apparent to all, including the officials. I was still reeling from the aftermath of the devastating fire accident at the Kumbakonam school on July 16, 2004. I had not anticipated the tsunami’s landfall on the 26th. Nagapattinam bore the brunt of the tsunami’s fury with a staggering 6,065 fatalities. The trail of destruction encompassed not only human lives but also infrastructure, including roads, houses, shops, and the livelihoods of people of Nagapattinam. On the first day, the environment was nothing short of overwhelming for all officials, including myself. It was only on the third day, the 28th, that we undertook a comprehensive search for bodies via naval helicopter.

Q: How did the government machinery deal with such a massive disaster?

A: Given the enormity of the disaster’s impact on Nagapattinam, the State government granted flexible freedom to all groups, including financial and material freedom, to facilitate the relief efforts. Transparency was maintained throughout, and we remained receptive to the grievances of the people, including details of the deceased and missing persons, and assisted in identifying bodies. Additionally, we provided psycho-social support to mitigate the emotional trauma. The efficacy of our response was largely due to the teamwork and synergy displayed by the government machinery, NGOs, and the people of Nagapattinam. It enabled us to navigate the crisis and recover from it with remarkable rapidity.

Q: What were the problems in identifying the deceased?

A: The initial challenge was the staggering number of bodies that needed to be identified. To facilitate the identification process, we took digital photographs of the bodies and uploaded them onto a website, while also publishing separate photographs of missing persons and deceased individuals. Then, we created posters to aid in the identification process. However, due to the overwhelming number of bodies, we were compelled to establish temporary burial grounds in various vacant lots. As per disaster protocols, we buried unclaimed bodies without conducting post-mortems. The reality of the situation was heart-wrenching, and even today, it’s disturbing to think about the lives lost.

Q: You adopted some children who lost their parents and relatives in the tsunami, educated them, and got them married...?

A: I had the privilege of adopting Meena, whom I found under a bridge. I also adopted another child named Soumya. Many kids, including their relatives, were adopted and raised by compassionate individuals. I’ve also been providing psycho-social support to these children. They affectionately address me as ‘father’, and their children refer to me as ‘grandfather’. This bond is deeply meaningful and emotional for me, and despite my roles as District Collector and Department Secretary, I will always cherish the memories of my experiences during the Kumbakonam fire, tsunami, and the pandemic.

Q: Many officials are in touch with the public, but how was this emotional connection possible for you?

A: As an officer, I have consistently sought to immerse myself in the lives of the people, to empathise with their experiences, and to comprehend the intricacies of their struggles. This approach has enabled me to transcend mere bureaucratic interactions and forge a deeper, more meaningful connection with the public. For me, the losses incurred during a disaster are not merely statistics or numerical values; rather, they represent the poignant stories of individuals and families who have been irreparably impacted.

Q: It has been 20 years since the tsunami. How far has our country progressed in facing such a disaster in these 20 years?

A: Over the past two decades, India has made significant strides in disaster management. The establishment of the Tsunami Warning System in Hyderabad, specifically designed for the Indian Ocean, has been a notable achievement. Various initiatives, such as the implementation of warning systems in coastal districts, livelihood protection measures, and risk insurance for crops, have also been strengthened. However, many families continue to reside in vulnerable situations, precipitated by the prevailing economic circumstances. It’s imperative that we augment our early warning systems and foster a collaborative environment, where volunteers can work in tandem with the government, particularly in urban areas. By doing so, we can enhance our preparedness and resilience in the face of an increasingly unpredictable climate.