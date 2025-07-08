Volunteers issue applications for Ungaladun Stalin at your doorstep

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the ‘Ungaladun Stalin’ camps (Stalin with you) across the State to provide the services of the State government to the public on July 15.

To create awareness, volunteers of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday issued door-to-door application forms and pamphlets to residents.

The Ungaladun Stalin camps will be held in 6 wards in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam and Adyar zones. The camps will be held in 200 wards in all 15 zones of the Corporation with camps being held in an average of 6 wards every day.

On Monday, across the 6 zones, politicians, volunteers and officials of the Corporation issued application forms and pamphlets to residents, and also in designated zones. As many as 400 camps will be held from July 15 to October 31 in 200 wards of the Corporation. Around 2,000 volunteers will be responsible for informing people about the details of the camps, application forms and information.

In the first phase, the camps will be held in 109 wards in all zones from July 15 to August 14. This will have all the details of the 43 services to be provided by 13 government departments, eligibility criteria, required documents, etc.

Women who are eligible but do not receive Kalaignar Urimai Thogai can go directly to the camp and submit their application. Appropriate action will be taken on the applications within 45 days. Medical camps will also be held at these camps.