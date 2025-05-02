Volume of job generation has been our govt’s yardstick for all MoUs: CM Stalin in May Day speech

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the government headed by him was one of the masses and for the masses.

Delivering his May Day address after paying floral tributes at the workers’ memorial in May Day Park at Chintadripet in the city, Stalin said, “Whenever a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed for a new investment in the State, the first question I raise is how many jobs will they create. The relationship between the employer and employee can be levelled only through compromise (dialogue). Issues must be resolved only through dialogue. This government is functioning only on that basis.

“No one must forget that this is a government of the masses for the masses. I am one of you. I will stand with you and for you forever. So is ‘our’ government. Our goal is to make the whole country a samathuvapuram. We are functioning by setting that as our principle and target. Several schemes are designed by the State government with that in mind,” the Chief Minister remarked, before appealing to the workers to stand by his Dravidian model government.

Pointing out that about Rs 2,461 crore worth of welfare assistance was provided to the 28.87 lakh unorganised workers in the last four years, Stalin said that around 16 lakh new employees have registered in 20 unorganised workers’ welfare boards of the State between 2021 and 2024.

Claiming credit for setting up exclusive welfare boards for gig workers and Tamil Nadu Salt Pan workers and passing a legislation mandating the ‘sitting’ rights of workers at shops and commercial establishments, the Chief Minister said that his government has set targets for the development of workers like it did for industrial development in the State.