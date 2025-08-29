Voice of Periyar will resonate in Oxford, Stalin on unveiling self-respect icon’s portrait at univ

CHENNAI: Oxford University in England will soon feature a portrait of Dravidian ideologue EVR Periyar, as Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to unveil it at the prestigious institution on September 4 during his official trip to England and Germany.

"I am starting my one-week trip to Germany and England from tomorrow (Saturday). After our (DMK) Dravidian model government came to power, we have attracted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore. During my foreign trips, industries and investors are showing interest in investing in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said at the wedding function of Rajya Sabha member NR Elango's daughter in Chennai, on Friday.

Saying that the Tamil community is moving forward with pride and self-respect because of Periyar, Stalin added that he would unveil his portrait at Oxford University.

"Even though Periyar was born in Tamil Nadu and spoke and wrote in Tamil, his principles are for the entire world. There are no boundaries to his ideas on self-respect, rational thinking, women's freedom, and equality. They are common to the world. Recognition of such a leader on a global level is prestigious to Tamil Nadu," he said.

In his 'X' post, Stalin further praised Periyar and said that his rallying cry of 'oppression is my enemy' will resonate at Oxford.

"Marking the centenary of the Self Respect Movement, I will unveil Thanthai Periyar's portrait at the University of Oxford on September 4 and release two books that chronicle the movement’s hundred-year journey and living legacy. Before an assembly of international scholars, the movement that set ablaze caste tyranny and burned down barriers of gender in Tamil Nadu will be placed in dialogue with struggles worldwide for dignity, equality and freedom," the post read.

Stalin will depart for Germany on Saturday and meet with members of the party's foreign wing on Sunday. He will leave for London from Germany on September 1 and speak with entrepreneurs at Cambridge University on September 2 or 3. After participating in events of the welfare boards of non-resident Tamils at Oxford University on September 4, he will participate in the event of the Tamil Welfare Board in London. Stalin will return to Chennai on September 7 and arrive in the city the following day.