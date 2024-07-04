VOC Port signs agreement for mechanisation of North Cargo Berth

MADURAI: Mechanisation of North Cargo Berth (NCB)-III at VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi is aimed at attracting more investments.

The concession agreement was signed between VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), Thoothukudi and JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal private limited for the mechanisation to handle dry bulk cargo on DBFOT basis for a period of 30 years, at VOC Port.

The agreement was signed on behalf of VOCPA by Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson and on behalf of the private limited by Lalit Singhvi, Director and Chief Financial Officer, in the presence of Suresh Babu, Deputy Chairperson (in-charge) and other senior officers of the Port.

As per the agreement, the mechanisation of NCB –III would be executed by the concessionaire at an estimated cost of Rs 265.15 crore with an estimated capacity addition of seven million tonnes per annum. The concessionaire will mechanise the NCB-III by installing cargo-handling equipment such as shore unloaders, conveyors and develop the stack yard with a boundary wall, road and stacker to enable the successful operation of the terminal for 30 years. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Port has also initiated the bidding process for dredging the NCB-III to a draft of 14.20 metres to facilitate handling of Post-Panamax size vessels.

The proposed Dry Bulk Terminal will handle cargo such as coal, limestone, gypsum and rock phosphate. This project is expected to attract more investments and pave the way for the economic development of the region, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 500 people.

Speaking on the occasion, Susanta Kumar Purohit stated that the bulk terminal with a length of 306 metres and draft of 14.20 metres would be able to cater to Post-Panamax size vessels with DWT of 80,000 tonnes thereby, facilitating importers to reap the benefit of economics of scale.