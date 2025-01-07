VOC Port sets new record in windmill blade handling

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port Authority has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting the renewable energy sector by achieving remarkable growth in windmill blade handling during the financial year 2024–25.

Until last month (December 2024), the port handled 1,869 windmill blades, reflecting a significant growth of 40% compared to the 1,332 blades handled during the same period in the previous financial year.

In December 2024 alone, the port achieved an extraordinary milestone by handling 294 windmill blades, reflecting an exceptional growth of 234% compared to the 88 blades handled in December 2023.

The number of windmill blade and accessory handling ships has also increased considerably to 75 ships during this financial year until December 2024, when compared to 49 ships handled during the corresponding period of last financial year, witnessing a growth of 50%, a statement said on Monday.

To support this growing demand, Port offers an ample area of around 1,00,000 square metres within the customs-bound area for the storage of windmill blades, ensuring secure and efficient handling of these oversized cargoes.

The Port’s infrastructure further supports efficient operations with adequate cranes for faster and safer loading, congestion-free roads facilitating timely arrival of windmill blades to the port, seamless gate entry system providing easy access to one-dimensional cargo and skilled manpower ensuring smooth and safe loading of the windmill blades and accessories.

The windmill blades and accessories manufactured at Bengaluru, Tiruchy and Chennai were primarily exported to countries including the United States, Turkey, Australia, Spain, Finland and other European nations.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, VOC Port Authority, commended the efforts of Port officials, agents, transporters and exporters for their outstanding achievement. He stated that this accomplishment reinforces VOC Port's reputation as the preferred hub for exporting windmill blades and the journey toward a greener future by promoting sustainability.