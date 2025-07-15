VOC Port sets new record in renewable energy generation

MADURAI: Thoothukudi-based VO Chidambaranar Port has achieved a historic milestone for June by generating 15,30,614 units of renewable energy, the highest ever recorded, exceeding the earlier peak of 11,29,235 units recorded in July 2024.

This remarkable achievement aligns with the renewable energy initiatives outlined in the Maritime India Vision 2030, by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, aimed at fostering a secure, sustainable, and environmentally friendly maritime sector, a statement said.

Many stakeholders relying on the logistic support of the VOC Port hailed the achievement as it would boost the maritime industry further.