VOC Port attains highest single-day volume record with 2.04 lakh tonnes

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port has achieved an all-time high single-day volume by handling 2,04,650 tonnes on February 23, surpassing the previous single-day volume of 2,04,512 tonnes handled on October 30, 2024.

VOC Port Authority is well equipped with advanced infrastructure to streamline bulk cargo handling, ensuring swift and efficient cargo movement. Presently, two harbour mobile cranes with the capacity of handling 120-tonnes are positioned at North Cargo Berth (NCB)-2 and three such cranes at berths 1 to 5, clocking an impressive output of 45,000 tonnes per day.

To further enhance the overall bulk cargo handling capacity, a 240-meter-long Link Conveyor System, connecting the conveyor of the Tuticorin Thermal Power Station with the Port's coal yard, has been operationalized. This new system is expected to boost the Port's coal handling capacity by seven lakh tonnes annually, a statement said on Monday.

The seaport offers an area of 3,85,136 Sq.m for storing coal and 1,24,309 Sq.m for storing limestone inside the custom bound area for stock and sale. Recently, 1,700 sq.m of berth space has also been created to improve truck movement and cargo storage at NCB-2.

The Port has also announced concessions on wharfage for handling Bulk cargo at NCB -2 and at Coal Jetty-2.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, VOC Port Chairperson stated that dredging the berth area of NCB-3 to a draft of 14.20 meters will commence shortly and the interim bulk handling operations will commence with the cranes. The fully mechanized shore unloaders, capable of handling seven million tonnes annually, will be commissioned by December 2026.