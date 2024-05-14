Begin typing your search...

VOC park deer let out in wild

Over the last few months, the deer were given fodder brought from the forest to get them accustomed to their new diet in the wild.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 May 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-13 22:31:12.0  )
VOC park deer let out in wild
X

Deer

COIMBATORE: Twenty-six spotted deer from the closed VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore were released at Siruvani forest area under Boluvampatti range by the Forest Department on Monday.

Over the last few months, the deer were given fodder brought from the forest to get them accustomed to their new diet in the wild. Before release, the deer were examined and confirmed to be in good health and free from any diseases.

VOC ParkForest DepartmentDeerSiruvani Forest Area
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X