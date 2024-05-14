Begin typing your search...
VOC park deer let out in wild
Over the last few months, the deer were given fodder brought from the forest to get them accustomed to their new diet in the wild.
COIMBATORE: Twenty-six spotted deer from the closed VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore were released at Siruvani forest area under Boluvampatti range by the Forest Department on Monday.
Over the last few months, the deer were given fodder brought from the forest to get them accustomed to their new diet in the wild. Before release, the deer were examined and confirmed to be in good health and free from any diseases.
