VOC Chidambaranar Port leads way towards greener future

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port is paving a visionary path towards sustainability with a series of ambitious green initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to a cleaner and greener future.

As part of its clean energy strategy, the port currently operates a 5 MW ground-based solar power plant, a 2 MW wind power plant and a 1.04 MW rooftop solar system. Construction of an additional 1 MW ground-based solar facility is under way.

During 2024–25, these renewable energy assets collectively generated 12.65 million units of green power, resulting in the reduction of approximately 10.37 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions.

Notably, VOC Port has become the first major port in India to exceed 1 MW in rooftop solar capacity, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy adoption, a statement said on Thursday.

To promote green mobility, the port has installed five EV charging stations and deployed 20 electric vehicles within its premises.

As a technology demonstrator, the VOC Port has completed a pilot project for green hydrogen production, making it the first Indian port to generate green hydrogen as a technology demonstrator.

The 10 Nm³/hour plant, powered by the port’s renewable energy through electrolysis, will supply hydrogen to selected streetlights in the residential areas and electric vehicle charging stations, marking a significant step in embracing clean fuel technologies.

Further strengthening the green hydrogen ambitions of the country, the port has earmarked 501 acres of land for the development of green hydrogen manufacturing and storage facilities. With a projected investment of Rs 41,860 crore from companies, the port is positioning itself as a major player in the emerging hydrogen economy.

Additionally, a pilot green hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facility is being developed at the Port, with a ₹35 crore grant sanctioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The facility, which will have a storage capacity of 750m3, is expected to be completed by January 2026.

The Port is also gearing up to launch the first Coastal Green Shipping Corridor between Kandla and Thoothukudi, in collaboration with the Shipping Corporation of India.

Moreover, discussions are underway with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to operate green fuel ships from Rotterdam and Singapore, with VOC Port serving as a green fuel bunkering hub. A feasibility study is in progress for these operations.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson of VOC Port, affirmed that the port is aligned with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways ‘Harit Sagar’ Green Port guidelines, and is committed to achieving zero carbon emission goals by embracing a holistic approach to decarbonising the port and maritime sectors.