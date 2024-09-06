VOC anniversary celebrated in southern districts

MADURAI: The 153rd birth anniversary of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai was celebrated in Madurai and other districts in the southern region of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Scores of people paid their tributes to the statue of the freedom fighter at Simmakkal in Madurai. However, the anniversary celebration at Ottapidaram, the birthplace of VOC in Thoothukudi district, assumes greater significance than other places.

Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath along with officials paid a visit to the memorial of the VOC at Ottapidaram and garlanded the freedom fighter’s statue. Selvi, a descendant of VOC was honoured by the Collector on the occasion.