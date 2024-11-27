VIT Chennai signs agreement for tech transfer of high-efficiency motor

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai and Vijaya Electronics, Chennai, signed an agreement for technology transfer on design and development of a 250-w Inner Rotor Permanent Magnet Brushless DC Motor (PMBLDC) for a specific application.

Under this transfer, VIT will share its research and intellectual expertise in the field of PMBLDC technology, while Vijaya Electronics will leverage its manufacturing capabilities to bring the design to life.

The developed motor, designed for high efficiency, low noise, and optimal performance, is expected to revolutionise its intended application sector. The agreement was signed in the presence of GV Selvam, VP-VIT, Prof T Thyagarajan, Pro Vice Chancellor, SP Thyagarajan, advisor to Chancellor, and others from both organisations.

Speaking at the occasion, Selvam said, “Cost control is crucial in this process. We engage in research not only for publication in peer-reviewed journals but also to drive innovation through patenting new discoveries and facilitating technology transfer. At VIT, we strive to explore diverse ideas and leverage our expertise in product development. This ensures the realisation of the synergy between academics and industry.”