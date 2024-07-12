VIT Chennai inducts freshers of 2024 batch

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai campus inaugurated its month-long freshers’ induction programme for the students of undergraduate courses in Computer Science, Economics, Fashion Design, Law, Management, and Commerce on Thursday.

During the inauguration event, VIT founder and chancellor G Viswanathan pointed out the unfulfilled demand for spending 6 per cent of the country’s GDP on education. He said, “India ranks 155th out of 198 countries in educational spending, and only education can advance a country.”

V Iraianbu, former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, was the event’s chief guest. He underscored the importance of discipline, communication, and listening in every student’s career and the importance of using technology wisely.

Viswanathan also highlighted that students from 31 states and union territories are enrolled in the college, and 947 companies came for placements this year. He also boasted that 90 per cent of students from the Engineering department got placed.

Earlier, chief information commissioner of Tamil Nadu Shakeel Akhter and director of GE Healthcare Chittibabu addressed the freshers’ induction programme for two-year PG Engineering courses. The Freshers’ Induction Programme for engineering students is scheduled from July 22 to July 26.