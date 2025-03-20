Visually impaired students stage relay protest against warden’s transfer in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Students of the Government Higher Secondary School for Visually Impaired in Thanjavur on Wednesday staged a relay protest against the transfer of their hostel warden and withdrew the protest after the officials assured to retain the warden.

The strength of the school stands at 100, including 50 girls, and separate hostels are also functioning in the school. Vairavalli (40) has been working as a warden for the past six years.

On Tuesday, Vairavalli was transferred to Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School for Blind, Tiruchy, while Anitha from the Tiruchy school was transferred to Thanjavur school and the information about Vairavalli’s transfer had spread among the students.

Subsequently, the students gathered on the ground after boycotting their dinner and commenced a protest on Tuesday night. However, the teachers pacified the students and made them have their dinner.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the students continued their protest by skipping their breakfast. Citing Vairavalli’s dedication and sincerity, the students demanded to retain the warden and continued their protest in the afternoon.

Based on the information, officials from school education and the differently abled welfare department rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting students.

The officials assured them that information would be sent to their higher officials recommending the withdrawal of the transfer order.

Upon assurance, the students dispersed from the spot, however, they said that they would appear for their examination only after Vairavalli’s warden post was retained.