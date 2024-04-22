Begin typing your search...
Visitors begin to throng Papanasam Agasthiyar falls as water flows in force
A large number of vehicles lined up in front of the Papanasam forest check post due to the influx of tourists.
CHENNAI: Despite the blistering summer heat, Agasthiyar falls in Papanasam reaches its full flow, attracting visitors.
In recent days, the number of visitors has increased in a large number with tourists making weekend trips to bath enthusiastically .
Meanwhile, Southern districts have also been receiving mild showers occasionally for the past few days.
