Visiting Ooty or Kodaikanal this summer season, here is how you can apply for an e-pass

CHENNAI: Keeping in mind that the footfall of tourists being high during the summer season, the Madras High Court had ordered tourists visiting Ooty and Kodaikanal areas to submit their details, vehicle numbers, date of arrival, duration of stay, and place of stay in advance through the website and apply for an e-pass.Here are the steps involved in getting an e-pass:

Tourists can apply for an e-pass by visiting the official website https://epass.tnega.org on the same day or in advance. For Indians to log in, mobile number needs to be given and e-mail address for foreigners.

A one-time password (OTP) will be generated to authenticate.Then, the place of visit should be chosen – either Nilgiris or Kodaikanal.

There are also displays on other options like ‘localite passes’, ‘previous passes and pending applications’, and ‘share feedback’.Once the destination is chosen, the applicant needs to fill in details such as name, purpose of visit, vehicle registration number, number of passengers, vehicle type, fuel type, date of entry, date of exit, permanent address and place of stay in the hill station.After filling in these details, then click ‘submit’ to get an e-pass generated automatically on a first come first serve basis.

The Madras High Court has capped vehicle entry at 6000 on weekdays and 8000 on weekends for the Nilgiris until the peak tourist season of June.