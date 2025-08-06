CHENNAI: Celebrating the double-digit economic growth (11.9%) achieved in real terms by Tamil Nadu after over a decade in 2024-25 fiscal, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the target of Tamil Nadu reaching US $ 1 trillion economy in 2030 was well within the reach of the state.

Sharing the economic growth data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics, which put Tamil Nadu as achieving 11.9% growth in real terms in the 2024-25 financial year, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu’s #DravidianModel Government stands tall as the only State in India to achieve double-digit economic growth!”

“When we set the target of becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030, many raised their eyebrows. It’s too ambitious,” they said. But with growth like this, what once seemed distant is now well within reach. Those who plan with clarity achieve their goal if they act with determination,” said Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page early Wednesday.

“We proudly declared that Tamil Nadu led the nation with a growth rate of 9.69%. Now, that too has been surpassed. As per the revised estimates of the Union Government, Tamil Nadu has recorded a staggering growth rate of 11.19% — the highest in the country,” added Stalin.

Also, reposting a media report published in this regard, the CM said, “The last time we touched double-digit growth was in 2010–11, under the leadership of Kalaignar. Today, the #DravidianModel Government, walking the path shown by Thalaivar #Kalaignar has repeated that feat. Both times, it was the #DMK government at the helm!”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to 2,538 government job aspirants to the posts, including assistant engineers and assistant engineers, in the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies department in a programme held at the Trade Centre at Nandambakkam.