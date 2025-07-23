Virudhunagar: Units shut after explosions reopened after 9 days

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Over 200 firecracker factories that had remained shut for the past nine days in Virudhunagar district due to the ongoing inspections in the wake of a series of firecracker factory explosions have now reopened from Wednesday and resumed firecracker production activities, considering the risk of license cancellation if factories remain closed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently taken suo motu action and ordered an immediate inspection of all firecracker factories in the district.

Following this, 15 inspection teams were formed and inspections began on July 14. From that day onwards, over 200 factories operating in Sivakasi, Vembakottai, and surrounding areas were shut down for inspection.

During the inspections, if any violations were found, the factory licenses were temporarily suspended. Fearing that this could impact the production of firecrackers for Diwali, many factories voluntarily ceased operations.