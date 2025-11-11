Virudhunagar: Two temple guards murdered; robbery suspected

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two temple guards were found murdered at the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Nathar temple in Devadanam near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday morning, sending shock waves across the State.

The deceased were identified as Pechimuthu (50) and Sankarapandian (65), security guards at the temple managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, police said.

The incident came to light when another guard, Madasamy, arrived for duty and found his co-workers lying unconscious near the temple flagpole.

Police said the temple hundi (donation box) was broken open, and cash was missing. CCTV footage captured the crime, believed to have occurred late on Monday night. Some cameras were reportedly damaged, and the DVR was missing, police said.

Investigators suspect the guards were attacked when they attempted to stop the intruders. The police team is also investigating whether the guards were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offence.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) Abhinav Kumar and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police D Kannan visited the spot and conducted inquiries. Based on a complaint, the Seithur police registered a case and detained five persons for interrogation.

The bodies were sent to Rajapalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem. SP Kannan said six special teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Preliminary findings suggest the assailants may be residents familiar with the temple.