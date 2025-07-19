Violations: DSP Sundaresan suspended

CHENNAI: Days after he made allegations against his higher ups in the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sundaresan was suspended by the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday on grounds of violating service rules and other charges.

According to a GO (government order) from the Home department, the DSP also threatened, abused and taxed a woman police inspector, C Anna Abhirami, which caused her untold miseries and was pushed to attempt suicide, which was prevented by her colleagues.

DSP Sundaresan was serving in the Prohibition and Enforcement (PEW) wing in Mayiladuthurai district. In a recent interview to the media, he alleged that his official vehicle was taken from him to harass him. "He deliberately attempted to portray in the media as if injustice was done to him, but the government vehicle was returned on July 17, which was withdrawn for VVIP bandobast duty on July 11 along with 44 other vehicles mobilised from the entire district."

The suspension order also pointed to the recent circular from the police headquarters which prohibits officers from giving press interviews without prior approval from superior officers. "He intentionally levelled baseless allegations against senior police officers," the suspension order noted.

Further, the suspension order also claimed that the DSP exerted undue influence on a sub inspector and made him install an air conditioner and printer for his office and he was in the practice of abusing subordinate officials in the VHF mic.

"He has failed to approach senior officers to air his grievance as per proper Grievance Redressal Mechanism being followed in the department. In spite of holding a responsible rank as DSP PEW Unit, he had purportedly questioned the authority of District Superintendent of Police and exhibited indiscipline on many occasions," the GO stated.

During the period of suspension, DSP Sundaresan shall be at Mayiladuthurai and is not allowed to leave Mayiladuthurai without prior permission of the government.