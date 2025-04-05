Vinoba’s Bhoodan comes to aid in achieving hut-free TN goal; lands to be used for Kalaignar housing scheme

CHENNAI: The State government is considering using land available under the Tamil Nadu Bhoodan Yagna Act of 1958 to assist landless families through the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Thittam (Kalaignar's Dream Housing Scheme).

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran announced that the government plans to distribute usage rights for lands falling under the Bhoodan Yagna Act. These usage rights would be issued under the provisions of Section 19(1) of the Act to eligible beneficiaries of the government's flagship housing scheme.

The government aims to build 8 lakh houses by 2030, with the ultimate goal of achieving a “hut-free Tamil Nadu.” Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, I Periyasamy, stated on March 27 in the Assembly that the government plans to build 2.25 lakh houses by March next year. He also mentioned that the government has allocated Rs 3,500 crore for the project. Rs 2,418 crore has been released to date, and the project has received an overwhelming response, particularly in rural parts of the State.