Vinayan takes charge as Southern Railway PCCM

CHENNAI: J Vinayan, an IRTS (Indian Railway Traffic Service) officer of the 1993 UPSC civil services batch, has taken charge as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Southern Railway (SR).

Before this, Vinayan held the post of senior Deputy General Manager of South Central Railway. He succeeds Beji George, who superannuated in May 2025.

Vinayan has held several key assignments, such as Chief Vigilance Officer of FACT (PSU) Ltd, and even held various key positions in the Southern Railway zone, including Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Chief Operations Manager (general), Chief Transportation Planning Manager, and Chief Commercial Manager/passenger marketing.

He also served as a senior professor at the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow. He was also a part of the initial pioneering team that introduced Indian Railways e-catering through IRCTC during 2002-07, a release shared by Southern Railway said.

A civil engineering graduate from the College of Engineering in Trivandrum, Vinayan is also qualified in cyber laws and management. He also holds a PhD in Management from IIM – Indore, where his research on corruption and ethics in organisations earned national acclaim.

Vinayan was conferred the national award for outstanding service in 2008. He has also authored a widely recognised book, ‘Ethics and Corruption – An Introduction’, contributing significantly to the development of the integrity index by the Central Vigilance Commission.