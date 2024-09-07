Begin typing your search...

    ByPTIPTI|7 Sep 2024 11:35 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-07 11:35:56.0  )
    Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated in Tamil Nadu with fervour
    A Statue of Vinayakar made with 1000 coconuts displayed at Manali, Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: Vinayaka Chathurthi was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

    People worshipped Lord Ganesha at homes and temples. Clay idols of Lord Ganesha were installed at homes and prayers were held.

    People thronged Lord Vinayaka temples in various parts of the state, including the famous Pillayarpatti shrine in Sivaganga district that wore a festive look on the occasion.

    AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted people on the occasion.

