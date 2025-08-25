Vinayagar Chaturthi: Suburban trains to run on Sunday schedule on August 27

CHENNAI: On account of Vinayagar Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday) being a national holiday, Sunday pattern of train services will be maintained in Central – Arakkonam, Beach – Chengalpattu and Central – Gummidipoondi/Sullurupeta sections, said a press note issued by Southern Railway.

Special trains would be operated between Charlapalli (Telangana) and Velankanni to clear extra the rush of passengers for the festival.

Train 07093 Charlapalli-Velankanni special will leave Charlapalli at 8.10 am on September 4 (Thursday) and reach Velankanni at 10.10 am the next day (one service). In the return direction, Train 07094 Velankanni-Charlapalli special will leave Velankanni at 11.30 pm on September 5 (Friday) and reach Charlapalli at 1.30 pm on the third day (one service). The train will have stoppages at Katpadi, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, and Nagapattinam.

Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 17 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans. Advance reservation for the special trains will open at 8 am today (August 26, Tuesday) from the Southern Railway end, added the release.