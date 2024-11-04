Villupuram – Tirupati Express train rescheduled from November 5 to 30; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced the rescheduling of train services between Tirupati and Katpadi section of Guntakal Division due to operational issues from November 5 to 30.

Train no 16854 Villupuram – Tirupati Express scheduled to leave Villupuram at 5.35 am from November 5 to 30 is rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 7.35 am (late by two hours), said a Southern Railway statement.