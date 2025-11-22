Villupuram sexual assault exposes DMK men's impunity, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the State government after a DMK union secretary in Villupuram district was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman over a period of six months.

Referring to media reports, Palaniswami said the accused had allegedly threatened the survivor and claimed he was “untouchable” due to his political connections. He said such incidents reflected a serious breakdown in law and order in the State and raised questions over the safety of women in Tamil Nadu.

He charged that individuals said to be close to ministers and district-level functionaries were repeatedly facing allegations of criminal conduct, including sexual offences, while the ruling government had failed to act decisively. He said the Chief Minister had remained a “silent spectator” even as complaints involving ruling party members continued to surface, referring to his role handling the Home Portfolio, which handles the police department.

AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami urged the DMK government to take immediate, strict legal action against the accused and ensure the survivor receives complete protection. The Leader of the Opposition alleged that this exposes the failure of the “Stalin-model governance.” The regime has led to weakened law enforcement, especially in cases involving ruling party workers, Palaniswami alleged.