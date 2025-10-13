Begin typing your search...

    Villupuram man held for hoax bomb threat to park, temple in Maduravoyal

    The accused called the control room on Sunday morning and claimed that a bomb would explode at Pallavan Park and the nearby temple, the police said

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Oct 2025 9:16 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 42-year-old casual labourer was arrested for issuing a hoax bomb threat to a temple and park within Maduravoyal police limits on Sunday.

    The accused called the control room on Sunday morning and claimed that a bomb would explode at Pallavan Park and the nearby temple, the police said.

    A team from Maduravoyal police station, along with Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad, checked both locations and declared the call a hoax. Subsequently, the cybercrime police traced the call and found the accused, Boopathi (43) of Vikravandi Taluk, Villupuram district.

    He works as a casual labourer in Chennai and claimed to have made the phone call in an inebriated condition. He was remanded in judicial custody.

    On Sunday, city police secured a physically challenged man, Iyappan (36) of Tiruporur, for issuing a hoax bomb threat to the Chief Minister's residence.

    Probe revealed that he is a serial offender and has been arrested for a similar offence earlier. However, considering his family situation, he was let off on station bail and was issued a strict warning.

    DTNEXT Bureau

