Villupuram man creates ruckus near CM residence with peculiar demand

CHENNAI: The police detained a man who created a ruckus near the Chief Minister Stalin's residence in Teynampet on Friday night, demanding that his office intervene and help him in his love life.

The personnel on security duty near the residence of the Chief Minister rounded up the man after he walked towards the CM's residence with a petition in his hand.

The police learnt that he is from Villupuram district and is speech impaired, but was squabbling with the personnel to allow him enter the Chief Minister's residence. On reading his petition, the police learnt that he wanted the government to get him married to the woman he is in love with.

The woman in question is married with kids, according to the police source. The probe revealed that the man has made it a habit to make such demands, and he had come with a similar petition last month and was sent away.

The police secured the man and sent him to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a medical check-up.