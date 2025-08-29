Villupuram govt school teacher attacked after sexual harassment complaint

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at a government school in Villupuram after parents of students suddenly attacked a teacher accused of sexually harassing class 6 girl students.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the complaints from the children angered their parents, who protested and demanded immediate action from the principal to ensure the safety of their wards.

The teacher, who was accused of harassment, was assaulted by the parents during the protest.

The parents have urged the school administration to take strict action against the teacher and implement measures to protect students.