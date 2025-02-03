Villupuram: Gang of 7 brutally attacks VCK man days after assaulting his son

CHENNAI: The police have launched a manhunt for a seven-member gang that brutally attacked the treasurer of VCK's Kottakuppam wing on Sunday night.

The attack occurred when 42-year-old Mohammed Sharif was returning home on his motorcycle. A group of seven people ambushed him when he was buying dinner for his family and brutally attacked him with knives, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Sharif suffered severe injuries, including deep cuts on his head and back. Passersby who saw him lying unconscious on the road rushed him to a government hospital in Puducherry where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Further enquiries revealed that the attack on Sharif was motivated by a previous dispute between him and some youth who had assaulted Sharif's 18-year-old son Yusuf Ali a few days ago, the report added.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for those involved in the attack.

Tension prevailed in Kottakuppam as VCK party cadres gathered to protest against the attack on Sharif. Following this, the police have tightened security in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.