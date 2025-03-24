Begin typing your search...
Villagers protest against removal of Ambedkar statue in Kancheepuram
A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar had been installed without official permission in a village near Uthiramerur.
CHENNAI: Villagers staged a protest against officials who attempted to remove an unauthorised Ambedkar statue near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district.
According to a Thanthi TV report, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar had been installed without official permission in a village near Uthiramerur. When government officials arrived to remove the unauthorised statue, local residents strongly opposed the move and staged a protest.
Further details are awaited.
