    Villagers protest against removal of Ambedkar statue in Kancheepuram

    A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar had been installed without official permission in a village near Uthiramerur.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: Villagers staged a protest against officials who attempted to remove an unauthorised Ambedkar statue near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar had been installed without official permission in a village near Uthiramerur. When government officials arrived to remove the unauthorised statue, local residents strongly opposed the move and staged a protest.

    Further details are awaited.

