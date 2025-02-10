Villagers in Kattuparamakudi protest against individuals trying to encroach temple

CHENNAI: Residents of Kattuparamakudi in Ramanathapuram district staged a protest on Sunday and alleged that a man close to actor Vadivelu was trying to encroach and usurp a temple belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

The Thiruvettai Udaya Ayyanar Temple, which is under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, is located in Kattuparamakudi near Paramakudi.

The temple is reportedly the ancestral temple of actor Vadivelu and has a lot of patronage among the people of the village.

Recently, allegations were raised that the temple was being encroached upon by an acquaintance of actor Vadivelu, a trustee named Bhagyaraj.

Upon learning of this, the villagers gathered in front of the temple on Sunday and protested against this. They also passed a resolution to create new office bearers for the temple, including a president, secretary, and treasurer, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Following this, the temple president Bhagyaraj filed a complaint with the Ramanathapuram District Collector claiming that the villagers were creating unnecessary commotion and leveling allegations against him.

He also stated that a meeting is scheduled to be held at the Paramakudi Nagar police station on the Tuesday regarding the temple issue.