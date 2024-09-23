Villagers in Coimbatore block trucks flagging indiscriminate soil mining

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Annur near Coimbatore on Sunday as villagers blocked trucks transporting gravel and soil from their neighbourhood, alleging that such indiscriminate mining is dangerous.

They alleged that the mining has been conducted illegally from their villages in Akkarai-Sengapalli Panchayat during night and day. They raised concern that unabated mining of soil may cause irreparable damage to the ecological issues and groundwater table depletion hasn’t been taken into consideration in mining the minerals.

In a sign of protest, the villagers laid siege to lorries leaving with soil resulting in an altercation with those involved in the mining The Annur police and officials from the local body rushed to the spot, scrutinised the documents and cleared that the mining quarrying was carried out after obtaining proper permission.

After talks, the villagers agreed to release vehicles after unloading the soil. Meanwhile, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected some areas, where brick-kiln makers have mined red soil.

In the wake of repeated complaints, the Collector warned of stringent action against those involved in the illegal mining of red soil. “The police were directed to book those involved in illegal mining of red soil and also seize their vehicles. The revenue department and police will seal units if they were found to be involved in the manufacture of bricks without valid approvals,” the Collector said. He was accompanied by officials from the mining department and revenue department authorities.