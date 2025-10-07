Villagers hoist black flags for basic needs

COIMBATORE: Villagers in Saminathapuram in Erode hoisted black flags at their houses on Monday, demanding basic amenities in their locality.

More than 100 families reside in the village, which falls under the Gobichettipalayam Municipality. The villagers have been complaining of erratic drinking water supply, poor drainage, and public toilet facilities.

Demanding these amenities, the villagers petitioned the authorities in Gobichettipalayam Municipality. As their repeated demands failed to evoke any response, the villagers hoisted black flags in front of their houses.

On receiving information of the protest, the Gobichettipalayam Municipality Commissioner Latha, police officials, and health department authorities rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating public.

They were assured to consider their request and fulfil the demands of people at the earliest. Following this, the villagers withdrew the protest and also removed black flags from their houses.