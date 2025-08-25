Villagers, farmers protest against discharge of treated sewage into Arani River  

CHENNAI: Residents and farmers across 20 villages situated on the banks of the Arani River staged a protest against the discharge of treated sewage from the Ponneri underground drainage system into the river.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the protesters staged roadblocks on the Ponneri–Pazhaverkadu road near Sennakavanam. They argued that the unchecked disposal of sewage was contaminating the groundwater, which in turn severely affected agriculture and polluted the drinking water source.

They also demanded that the treated wastewater be sent directly to the Pazhaverkadu sea without coming into contact with the Laxmipuram and Reddypalayam check dams.

The underground sewerage scheme for 22 of Ponneri municipality's 27 wards was initiated in 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) at a cost of Rs 54.78 crore. The municipality has over 10,000 houses, a population exceeding 30,000, more than 500 shops, hotels, institutions, 10 marriage halls, and three cinema theatres.

For the past eight years, the wastewater from households has been sucked through underground sewer pipes by giant electric motors and transported to a pumping station. The collected sewage is then sent to the Sennakavanam Sewage Treatment Plant. After being fully treated, the water is currently released into the Arani River, and the treated sludge is used for agricultural purposes.

The villagers, mainly farmers, noted that the discharged water stagnates at the Laxmipuram and Reddypalayam check dams, causing groundwater pollution that ruins their crops. They were also concerned that many villages along the river rely on borewells for their drinking water supply, which is also becoming contaminated.

District Collector Prathap recently conducted an inspection and has sought a report from officials on the feasibility, distance, costs, and procedures for laying a pipeline from the Laxmipuram check dam, past the Reddypalayam dam, to the sea. This report has been sent to the district headquarters for review.

In connection with the issue, the Ponneri Municipal Administration has passed a resolution to sell 60 lakh litres of treated water per day to a private iron factory in Gummidipoondi. The rate is set at Rs 18.41 per 1,000 litres, which is expected to generate significant revenue for the municipality.

Officials stated that once the underground drainage work is fully completed and all household connections are finalised by the end of next month, the treatment process will begin at full capacity. Pipeline-laying work near the Laxmipuram check dam is expected to be completed soon, they added.