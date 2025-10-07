Villagers attempt self-immolation against solar power plant in Tenkasi

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Tenkasi after eight villagers, who belong to Kallathikulam near Alangulam of Tenkasi district, attempted self-immolation on the premises of the Collectorate on Monday.

The eight villagers were among a large group of people who thronged the Tenkasi Collectorate and joined a protest against a private firm, which has initiated works to build a solar power plant in the village.

When the police held talks with the villagers to convince them to give up the protest, it did not bring a deal, as they stood steadfast in their demands to disallow the solar plant.

Subsequently, a minor scuffle broke out between the villagers and the police, who then brought a couple of buses to arrest them. While a group of villagers entered the buses, two others, who were yet to get into it, poured diesel on their bodies in a bid to immolate themselves. After seeing them, six others also followed suit.

However, the police personnel deployed on the premises rushed over and foiled suicide bids. Momentarily, pots of water were poured on their bodies and the survivors were also counselled by the police, sources said.

Earlier, over a hundred villagers took to the Collectorate and protested, condemning the private firm and raising slogans against the district administration.

The agitating villagers claimed that any operation of a solar power plant would cause detrimental effects on natural resources, affect the environment and cause harm to the wildlife. The villagers had already been protesting against some preliminary works executed by the firm over the last two months.

They also expressed concerns, saying several rare tree species were felled to set up the solar energy plant. Citing these, they appealed to the private firm to give up the project. A total of 108 villagers were arrested by the Tenkasi police, sources said.