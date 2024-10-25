Vikravandi conference first step towards 2026 Assembly polls, Vijay reminds fans

CHENNAI: Ahead of his party’s first State conference that is scheduled to be held in Vikravandi on Sunday, actor-politician Vijay exhorted the party cadre and his fans to join him in taking the pledge to successfully implement policies for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

In his note to his supporters, the third such for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first State conference in V Salai in Vikravandi, Vijay said he would be waiting to meet them all.

“At the conference venue in V Salai in Vikravandi, I will be waiting with my arms wide open and my heart’s door ajar for your arrival. Let us pledge to implement successful policies for our Tamil soil. Let's take the first step towards the goal of 2026 [Assembly poll] and meet you all there,” he said.

Vijay emphasised the importance of safety for all those who will be attending the conference, saying, “Let us celebrate our political festival and celebration of the ideologies in a manner that the world admires. As everyone gather in large numbers, please prioritise safety and discipline while coming.”