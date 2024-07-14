Vikravandi bypoll win a testament to 3 years of DMK's good governance, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the massive victory in the bypoll to the Vikravandi assembly constituency shows that the people of Tamil Nadu have faith in the Dravidian model and the monumental victory was a testament to three years of the DMK's good governance.

In a letter to his partymen, the DMK president said, "The Dravidian Model government is a government for the people. The monumental victory in the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency is a testament to three years of DMK's good governance."

Stalin also extended his sincere gratitude to the voters of the Vikravandi bypoll.

While responding to the AIADMK and the PMK who had boycotted the bypoll alleging it would not be conducted in a fair manner, the DMK supremo said, "The principal opposition AIADMK did not contest the Vikravandi bypoll and took a stand in favour of their secret partner. But the DMK contested the bypoll in a transparent democratic manner.

"Conspiracies against the DMK government in a single assembly constituency work to incite caste and religious violence, filthy slanders levelled at our vital leader Kalaignar and the party were poured in the bypoll campaign by our rivals. But all these, including the secret dealings of the AIADMK and the BJP-led NDA, were defeated by the people of Vikravandi," Stalin said in his letter.

Dedicating the massive victory to late chief minister M Karunanidhi and his father, Stalin said, "The social justice and social welfare schemes of the Dravidian Model government, which started during the reign of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and continue till today, have given credentials to DMK and given a huge victory. Let us dedicate this victory to the Tamil leader Kalaignar and continue our work to the people."

Further, Stalin said that with the Vikravandi bypoll win, the INDIA opposition bloc has won 10 out of 13 bypolls conducted across India this week.

"We will start preparing for the next election and travel with ideas for the development of the next generation and the strength to implement it," the CM added.