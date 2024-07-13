Vikravandi bypoll: Tamil Nadu always requires DMK for progress, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Buoyed by the victory in the Vikravandi bypoll, the DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the outcome of the Vikravandi bypoll has proved that Tamil Nadu always required the DMK for its development and the welfare of its people.

Thanking the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, Stalin said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the voters of Vikravandi who proved that the DMK is always needed for the development of Tamil Nadu and the progress of the people. I see this success as a sign of people's gratitude for the hard work we put in and the schemes we implemented every day."

"It's a massive victory that should be engraved in the golden letters of DMK history. This is a crowning achievement of our government which has been achieving many good schemes every day and is a record success, " he added.

Criticising the BJP-led NDA, Stalin said the PMK, which is part of the BJP-led NDA contested in the Vikravandi bypoll knowing that they were going to lose.

"Although the BJP-led NDA did a very vile campaign to cover up their 100 per cent Lok Sabha poll debacle by planting slander and lies on the DMK, especially on me, the voters of Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, rejected their false propaganda and drove them out, " Stalin said in a statement.

Stalin also took a dig at the opposition AIADMK, saying that the AIADMK, which was yet to overcome from the Lok Sabha poll rout, boycotted the Vikravandi bypoll, knowing well that it would face a similar rout again.

Pointing out the nationwide bypoll trends, the DMK supremo stated that the INDIA bloc has won 11 Assembly seats out of 13 across India and the defeat continues for the BJP-led NDA in this bypoll too.

"The BJP should learn from failures. It should at least now realise that it cannot run the government and the party without respecting the sentiments of the states," he noted.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin distributed sweets to the cadres at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters.